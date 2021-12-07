BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD should eye a key correlation ahead of CPI risk

Dec 7 (Reuters) - EUR/USD fell to a 7-session low Tuesday as upbeat sentiment led investors to seek riskier assets and yield spreads could further that move if data later this week shows U.S. inflation continues to run hot.

Waning Omicron concerns and the PBOC's RRR cut helped drive Tuesday's risk rally, which sent U.S. interest rates EDM2US2YT=RR higher.

Rising U.S. rates sent German-U.S. 2-year yield spreads, which EUR/USD is typically correlated with, to their widest since Nov. 24 and may soon eclipse the 2021 wide of -138 bps.

Rallies in U.S. rates have also increased investor expectations for Fed and ECB rate hikes. Eurodollar prices EDM2 are dropping at a more rapid pace than euribor prices FEIM2 which implies investors expect the Fed to be more aggressive than the ECB.

Comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen likely contributed to U.S. rate rallies. Speaking with the Financial Times https://yhoo.it/3oxc3Y6 Yellen said inflation was still "the concern of the day".

This Friday U.S. November CPI USCPFY=ECIUSCPF=ECI data will be released. Should an upside surprise emerge, U.S. rate rallies and spread widening are likely to extend as investors' views on tighter Fed policy will be reinforced.

EUR/USD shorts would then get a confidence booster and likely set their sights on the 1.1000 area.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

