BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD should extend rally but big impediments loom

Dec 2 (Reuters) - EUR/USD hit a 31-month high on Wednesday before turning lower on softer risk sentiment, but the bull trend remains intact and could produce significant gains if bulls can clear some major impediments.

EUR/USD gains stalled just short of the 76.4% Fibo of the 1.2556-1.0636 decline at 1.2103. Often, a 76.4% Fibo is a retracement level where corrections or reversals of trends occur.

Options also present an impediment for EUR/USD bulls. Significant 1.2100 barriers and strikes in the 1.2100-10 range could temporarily limit EUR/USD gains.

Technicals indicate risk of a correction. Daily RSI is overbought, implying short-term bull momentum might diminish while also indicating growing risk of a correction. But, any correction is likely to be shallow.

EUR/USD dips could be limited as German-U.S. 2-year yield spreads continue to tighten and threaten to break resistance near -0.90% while euro zone inflation expectation rise, reflected in euro zone 5-year/5-year inflation linked swaps EUIL5YF5Y=R nearing August's monthly high.

If EUR/USD corrections are limited and the pair can hold above old resistance-turned-support in the 1.200/20 zone a 1.2100-10 break is likely and 1.2500/50 will be targeted as options indicate .

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

