BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD shorts should beware of squeeze risk

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

EUR/USD remains locked in a broad down trend, but shorts should beware that short-squeeze risks are increasing.

EUR/USD fell to a fresh one-month low of 1.00455 on EBS on Friday after it pierced the 76.4% Fibo of the 0.9952-1.0369 rally, but follow through was limited. Frequently trends either reverse or correct at 76.4% Fibo retracements.

Daily and monthly RSIs are falling, implying downside momentum remains, but daily RSI is nearing oversold territory while monthly RSI is deeply oversold. It may take a EUR/USD rally to unwind those conditions before the longer-term down trend resumes.

German-U.S. yield spreads reinforce the risk of a short squeeze. The dollar's yield advantage over the euro has eroded further, with two-year spreads narrowing to their tightest since July 5, and further narrowing could help underpin EUR/USD.

EUR/USD shorts who suspect the Fed could take a less hawkish stance at next week's Jackson Hole symposium could decide taking profit is prudent which would help buoy the pair.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

