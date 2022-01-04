BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD shorts poised to benefit if interest rates cooperate

Jan 4 (Reuters) - EUR/USD fell on Tuesday to a nine-session low of 1.12725 on EBS, with technicals highlighting downside risks, though perhaps with some delay as investors await confirmation from interest rates.

Widening 2- and 10-year German-U.S. spreads increased the dollar's yield advantage, but investors may be waiting for break of key impediments for rates before they push EUR/USD lower.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rallied to a 1 1/2-month high of 1.68% but the lift stalled at the falling trend line off the Oct. 21 daily high. Yields pulled back from the high and held below 1.67% after a disappointing December U.S. manufacturing ISM report. Should the rally resume and the trendline along with the October high break, the dollar will likely be buoyed.

A break lower in Eurodollar futures prices would also help rally the dollar. Prices EDM2 remain just above trend lows but downside progress has stalled as the falls are being consolidated.

Interest rate investors could be awaiting key data risks. December employment USNFAR=ECI and CPI USCPF=ECI are due ahead of the Fed's January 25-26 meeting. Upside data surprises could lead the Fed to take a less accommodative stance, which would underpin rates and the dollar.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

