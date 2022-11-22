BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD shorts need breaks of structural supports to gain control

Nov 22 (Reuters) - EUR/USD's recent slide halted and traded higher Tuesday with help from softer U.S. rates driving the dollar lower and it appears shorts will need support breaks in yield spreads and EUR/USD if they expect to regain control.

U.S. rates are generally lower all along the curve which has eroded some of the dollar's yield advantage as German-U.S. 2-year yields spreads tightened sharply. The recent spread widening halted at structural support in the -250/-245 bps zone. EUR/USD downside may be limited if that support does not break.

EUR/USD holds above structural support near 1.0200. A series of daily highs from late August and mid September sit near that support. If shorts cannot overcome that impediment profit taking from recently established shorts may buoy EUR/USD.

The risk of EUR/USD holding within the 1.0200-1.0500 zone is increasing as U.S. holidays approach. Investors also may be reluctant to be aggressive ahead of key U.S. October PCE USPCEM=ECI and CPI USCPI=ECI leading into the December 14th Fed interest rate decision and Fed Chair Powell's statement.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

