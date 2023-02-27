BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD shorts may have to rethink their views

Feb 27 (Reuters) - EUR/USD fell to a fresh 1-1/2-month low Monday then turned positive and extended gains after U.S. durable goods data but upside risks may be increasing due to influences from short-term technicals, yield spreads and inflation expectations.

U.S. rates fell on the session after briefly extending Friday's gains inspired by PCE data. The lack of upside follow through could be an indication investors are pulling back on expectations for the terminal Fed rate.

Euro zone rates rose on the session however as investors leaned towards a more hawkish ECB. Euro zone 5-year/5-year inflation linked swaps have been rallying since mid-January and currently trade near 10-month highs.

The dollar's yield advantage has eroded a bit. German-U.S. 2-year spreads tightened sharply on Monday, trading at their tightest since Feb. 3.

Technicals highlight some upside risks. Daily RSI diverged on Monday's low, EUR/USD rallied back above the rising daily cloud base and a daily bull hammer candle formed.

Should U.S. February ISM manufacturing and non-manufacturing unexpectedly surprise to the downside, U.S. rates and the dollar could fall -- with the potential to squeeze EUR/USD shorts hard.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

