BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD shorts face near-term risks but should benefit longer term

Oct 15 (Reuters) - EUR/USD dropped into negative territory on Friday, surrendering gains after rallying as high as 1.1619 on EBS and faced mixed signals about the prospects for another leg higher or growing downside risks.

EUR/USD is consolidating gains from the rally off the Oct. 12 daily low while holding above the 10-DMA, which had capped rallies since mid-September and now appears to be turning into support.

A monthly doji candle has formed for October, implying indecision, and monthly RSI is rising slightly, which indicates upward momentum could be building.

Technicals might worry EUR/USD shorts, but central bank and rates markets should benefit them in the longer term.

Upbeat U.S. retail sales bolstered the Fed's tapering plans, while falling eurodollar prices EDM2EDZ2 indicate investors are pulling forward their expectations for the first hike.

The ECB, on the other hand, appears intent on preventing tighter financing conditions. In a Bloomberg interview, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said the bank should keep an option open to buy bonds flexibly even after PEPP ends .

EUR/USD longs should not be too confident as the 1.1490/1.1500 support zone still looks vulnerable.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

