BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD short-term bulls beware - options sending warnings

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Those looking for short-term EUR/USD gains should note option market warnings - the pricing reflects flagging enthusiasm and risk of a deeper decline.

Risk reversals show which way dealers think EUR/USD is most likely to trade over a given time. They will charge a premium for options in that direction. The premium for EUR calls over puts (topside) was increasing over recent weeks, but it's since reversed.

One-week expiry risk reversals fell from 0.5 EUR calls to 0.2 EUR puts (downside). Two-week expiry is now neutral from 0.5, and one-month 0.2 from 0.55 EUR calls.

Brexit risk is playing a part. GBP-related risk reversals hold a huge premium for GBP downside options, and EUR wouldn't be unscathed by no deal.

However, longer-term EUR/USD bulls shouldn't be discouraged - investors are still buying options that give them the right to buy EUR/USD over coming months, using leveraged call spreads with minimal or zero cost - looking for eventual gains toward 1.2500 .

How options are pricing ECB risk

For more click on FXBUZ

1-2-week and 1-month EUR/USD risk reversalshttps://tmsnrt.rs/370XWl0

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.