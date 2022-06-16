BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD short squeeze possible as dollar rate support tested

June 16 (Reuters) - EUR/USD traded roughly flat on Thursday, reversing overnight losses and shrugging off normally euro-negative equity falls as emerging Fed rate cut expectations -- following the current wave of hikes -- hint at a new source of support.

Weekly U.S. jobless claims came in above estimates with an upward revision and have been trending higher since early April which may signal softening employment. Housing starts fell sharply in May , extending a downward trend, while the Philly Fed report turned negative for the first time in two years .

The data suggest potentially slowing U.S. growth, putting downward pressure on rates and the dollar. Eurodollar prices EDM3 bounced after the data as investors appeared to be pulling forward expectations for Fed rate cuts EDM3.

The ECB's pledge to devise a plan to prevent fragmentation tightened German-Italian spreads DE10IT10=RR, while a surprise SNB rate hike SNB helped underpin euro zone rates, all of which supported EUR/USD.

Daily technicals highlight upside risks. Gains followed Wednesday's doji, daily RSI rises after diverging on Wednesday's low and bull hammer candle formed Thursday, and a squeeze toward the 1.0750/1.0800 area could be possible.

For more click on FXBUZ

eurusdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3mQFZwG

edm3https://tmsnrt.rs/3mRisvs

deithttps://tmsnrt.rs/3O3yKgT

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.