BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD short squeeze may be a selling opportunity

The euro's persistent slide against the U.S. dollar since Nov 10 has reached oversold territory, setting the pair up for a short squeeze. The resulting rally would present a selling opportunity.

The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 27.4 and any reading below 30 indicates oversold conditions. Since the EUR/USD began to trend lower at the start of October, the RSI slipped below 30 on three occasions before the latest dip - and there have been modest short-covering rallies each time. The largest corrective rally was between Oct 13 and Oct 28 when it rallied from 1.1522 to 1.1692 on EBS.

The EUR/USD is trending down, with the 5, 10 and 21-day moving averages in a bearish alignment and tilting lower. Selling a rally with a stop-loss above the 10-day moving average at 1.1444 is the favoured strategy.

