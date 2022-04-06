BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD set for 1.07 if Le Pen odds keep shortening

April 6 (Reuters) - - EUR/USD could drop to 1.07 for the first time since March 2020 if the perceived probability of far-right candidate Marine Le Pen becoming French president continues to rise.

Le Pen is expected to qualify for an election run-off on April 24 by finishing second to incumbent Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's first round of voting.

On Monday, a Harris Interactive opinion poll suggested she could get 48.5% of the vote in a run-off against Macron.

That news raised the spread between 10-year French and German government bonds yields to a two-year high of 54 basis points on Tuesday, and weighed on the euro.

While she has ditched plans to leave the euro, Le Pen's platform aims to hollow out the European Union by giving preeminence to French law, and replace the bloc with a "European Alliance of Nations".

Le Pen got 34% of the vote when she faced Macron in the 2017 run-off.

