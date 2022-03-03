BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD risks rapid drop if crucial support buckles

March 3 (Reuters) - Traders who have placed a lot of cash on a EUR/USD rise don't expect it to drop but it's testing a crucial support and should it break the shock could result in a rapid fall towards 2020's low at 1.0636 or even lower.

Since November traders have continually bet on EUR/USD rising, going against a falling market that yesterday saw EUR/USD hit 1.1058, its lowest point since they began to buy.

So traders may have gambled and lost, and they may lose a lot more if 1.1040 breaks as it is a 76.4% retracement of the 2020-2021 rise from 1.0636 to 1.2349.

A drop below 1.1040 would end the possibility that the pullback from 2021's peak is a correction with the pair destined to drop to 2020's low.

Downside risks are heightened by the weak state of the options market. There has not been much reaction to the war in Ukraine with EUR/USD vol still low. There are far fewer option expiries below 1.1000. Traders are not well hedged for a drop.

