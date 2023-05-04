BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD rise much less impressive than it appears

May 4 (Reuters) - EUR/USD soared 1.0517 to 1.1092 EBS between March and May but that means it has only added 58 pips to the peak which traded in February. With the majority betting on a rise doing so since the start of this year, this rise is certainly welcome, returning the profits once lost, but it has not added much to them.

Indeed, when the cost of holding those positions since March is removed (3-month swap 55 pips) most traders won't have made any more cash, and the long wait for speculators - a sector usually looking to make a fast buck - may start to tell.

For each of those who have initiated a EUR/USD long position since March there's around four who have been sitting and hoping for a rise since the start of the year. There's a lot of profit taking set to weigh on the rally and most of those inclined to sell are seeing profits regained, not big gains.

A likely pause in ECB's tightening cycle may encourage those long to exit

EURUSD, vol, fwds and bettinghttps://tmsnrt.rs/42kMpH8

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

