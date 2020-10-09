BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD rides risk-on train higher, but fiscal fuel needed

Oct 9 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rose to its highest in nearly three weeks on Friday and could set the stage to complete its rally back from last month's setbacks, but it will need some help from stocks and Treasury yields.

Expectations for U.S. pandemic relief remain the biggest market driver , and a positive turn could help EUR/USD close above the 50% Fibo of Septmber's 1.2014-1612 drop at 1.1813 on EBS, positioning it to extend its rebound.

Friday's highs breached that 50% Fibo intraday. A close above the 55-day moving average at 1.1799 would also help open the way to the 61.8% Fibo and daily cloud top at 1.1861/71.

The bigger prize is a retest of September's 1.2014 post-pandemic and two-year peak. That the 161.8% Fibo projection off the 1.16125-1770 Sept. 25-Oct. 1 base is at 1.2025 lends credence to the 1.2014 retest scenario.

But, the 1.2025 Fibo target may presage that the risk-on uptrend could be bushwhacked by further pandemic relief delays in the U.S. or surging COVID-19 cases in Europe eventually forcing more stringent and economically damaging restrictions https://covid19.who.int/.

