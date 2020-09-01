BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD retreat a warning or a buying opportunity?

US Markets

The surging euro ran into a wall above 1.2000 on Tuesday and the subsequent retreat to just above 1.1900 has sparked a debate over whether the correction was simply a speeding ticket or a warning that a top is forming.

The technical picture remains bullish on balance, with the 5, 10 and 21-day moving averages (DMA) aligned in a bullish formation. Only a close below the 10 DMA at 1.1860 would warn that a top is in place.

The 1.2000 level did not have technical significance, but was a psychological barrier that sparked some profit-taking. Very often psychological levels that have no technical bearing only result in temporary setbacks to an underlying trend.

The fundamental case for EUR/USD to continue trending higher is grounded in central bank expectations. The bearish U.S. dollar view is largely based on dovish a Federal Reserve outlook in the wake of last week's landmark policy shift. Fed Governor Brainard reinforced the dovish stance in a speech on Tuesday, saying the U.S. economy needs more Fed stimulus in coming months .

The technical and fundamental backdrop favours a resumption of the EUR/USD uptrend to levels above 1.2000, but a daily close below the 10 DMA would cloud the bullish outlook in the short term.

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

