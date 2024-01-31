BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD remains vulnerable for two key reasons

Jan 31 (Reuters) - FX traders should beware that EUR/USD remains vulnerable due to a mismatch in policy rates between the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank and the negative technical outlook.

The Fed is expected to leave rates unchanged on Wednesday and the focus will be on the accompanying statement and Chair Jerome Powell's press conference for any hints on future policy moves.

However, as Fed rates are expected to remain well above ECB rates for the foreseeable future, according to the LSEG Interest Rate Probability App, that should continue to exert downward pressure on EUR/USD.

EUR/USD's upside is also limited due to solid resistance on the daily chart. Spot needs to register a daily close under the 1.0822 Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of the 1.0724 to 1.1139 December EBS rise, for the outlook to deteriorate further.

Wednesday has seen EUR/USD penetrate the base of the Ichimoku cloud, that spans 1.0820-1.0963 - a daily close under here is needed to add to the negative outlook.

