BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD recovery hinges on drum-beats from the ECB

March 10 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is expected to make no changes to policy Thursday and be as non-committal as possible on the outlook given risks from the Russia-Ukraine war . However the tone of ECB President Christine Lagarde's press conference could determine the euro's next move.

The EUR/USD soared over 1.5% on Wednesday due to heavy short-covering sparked by a dramatic slide in oil prices . Higher energy costs have been a major weight on the euro in recent weeks due to the euro zone's dependence on energy imports from Russia. Some analysts believe the proposal of large joint European Union bond issuance was another factor behind the EUR/USD rise .

The ECB is confronting the daunting prospect of 'stagflation'. Thursday's meeting will likely be a battle between the hawks wanting to fight rampant inflation and the doves seeing the need to support sagging growth prospects.

Given recent falls in the euro and dovish adjustments to ECB pricing ECBWATCH, the risk is for Lagarde to sound less pessimistic on growth than the market expects. This could see the EUR/USD building on Wednesday's gains.

The pair faces resistance at the 50% retracement of the 1.1495-1.0806 decline at 1.1150 and a break above that level targets the 61.8% retracement at 1.1231. Conversely, a break back below 1.1000 would reignite the EUR/USD downtrend and initially target the March 7 low at 1.0806.

