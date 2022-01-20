BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD reaction to US rates, data should concern longs

Jan 20 (Reuters) - EUR/USD traded slightly lower on Thursday, retreating from an earlier two-session high in price action that should concern longs, considering that it followed recent U.S. economic data disappointments and a retreat in interest rates from trend highs hit this week.

Disappointing Empire State manufacturing, homebuilder sentiment , jobless claims data and the Philly Fed jobs index this week helped pull rates EDM2US2YT=RR back from their highs, indicating investors are tempering their most hawkish expectations for the Fed meeting next week.

EUR/USD, however, has failed to sustain upward momentum, reinforcing already bearish technical signals.

Daily and monthly inverted hammer candles suggest EUR/USD rallies are being sold. Falling daily and monthly RSIs imply downside momentum. EUR/USD has struggled to maintain rallies above the 10-, 21- and 55-day moving averages and the rising channel on daily charts indicate the rally off November's low was merely a correction.

Options suggest investors expect EUR/USD to fall. Risk reversals EUR1MRR=FN show vol premiums for EUR/USD puts slightly exceed those for calls which implies a slow grind lower is expected.

While price action and technicals signal lower levels, investors are likely to wait for the Fed to see if the downside scenario plays out.

For more click on FXBUZ

eurusdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3GLsKpy

eurusdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3fJBHnb

eurvolhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3tKsDqj

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

