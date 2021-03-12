BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD ranges are likely to fall

The EUR/USD uptrend has lost momentum this year, and with traders betting heavily on a rise this has resulted in a gradual slide that is likely to extend lower after the European Central Bank promised to print money faster.

Ranges were roughly 1.19-1.24 for January and February. They may drop as low as 1.15-20 as longs are unwound, and that can occur without ending the bull trend. Indeed, the paring of longs may lay foundations for a greater rise.

For now, traders should focus on a decline with longs pared and shorts taken to fund investments in risky assets, which are likely to gain further after the ECB effectively added to a huge amount of global stimulus yesterday.

The minimum objective for a technical correction of the rise since March 2020 at 1.1695 may be met in the second quarter. The rising weekly Ichimoku cloud at 1.1592-1.1325 plus 55/200-week moving averages of 1.1604-1.1537 should define the base of the following rise.

