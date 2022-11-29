US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD range breaks await Fed's Powell

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 29, 2022 — 10:15 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Nov 29 (Reuters) - EUR/USD traded flat on Tuesday, losing earlier gains and slipping back below the 200- and 10-day moving averages on broad-based dollar buying and a rise in U.S. yields, but it is unlikely to fall below the 1.0200-1.0500 zone as investors await Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Wednesday.

Recent U.S. data indicate possible economic softening, with home price weakness on Tuesday following contraction in November's S&P Global PMI and warnings of potential employment weakness in recent jobless claims .

Though yields rose on Tuesday, they have generally been subdued by recent data as investors see a higher probability of recession moderating in the Fed's hawkish stance.

Treasury curve inversion has extended with help from the data. The 3-month/10-year spread is near -70 bps, near levels not seen since late-2000 while the 2-year/10-year spread is approaching -75 bps, close to levels not seen in four decades.

The data should keep dollar bulls on defense, but Powell could change this if he sounds hawkish this week.

A less hawkish Powell, however, could lead EUR/USD to break 1.0500 and make a run at 1.0775/00 then possibly 1.1075/00.

For more click on FXBUZ

eurusdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3Vzx81F

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.