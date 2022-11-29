BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD range breaks await Fed's Powell

Nov 29 (Reuters) - EUR/USD traded flat on Tuesday, losing earlier gains and slipping back below the 200- and 10-day moving averages on broad-based dollar buying and a rise in U.S. yields, but it is unlikely to fall below the 1.0200-1.0500 zone as investors await Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Wednesday.

Recent U.S. data indicate possible economic softening, with home price weakness on Tuesday following contraction in November's S&P Global PMI and warnings of potential employment weakness in recent jobless claims .

Though yields rose on Tuesday, they have generally been subdued by recent data as investors see a higher probability of recession moderating in the Fed's hawkish stance.

Treasury curve inversion has extended with help from the data. The 3-month/10-year spread is near -70 bps, near levels not seen since late-2000 while the 2-year/10-year spread is approaching -75 bps, close to levels not seen in four decades.

The data should keep dollar bulls on defense, but Powell could change this if he sounds hawkish this week.

A less hawkish Powell, however, could lead EUR/USD to break 1.0500 and make a run at 1.0775/00 then possibly 1.1075/00.

