BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD rally shows investor sensitivity to shifting Ukraine risk

March 9 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rallied in overnight trade and spiked to a three-session high in U.S. trade on Wednesday as the market appeared to grow slightly more optimistic about an eventual diplomatic solution to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

In an interview with Bloomberg, an aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine is ready for a diplomatic solution and can discuss neutrality but the country needed security guaranties and would not give up any territory https://bloom.bg/3tBneQI.

Safe-haven assets fell sharply after the report.

It followed similar price action on Tuesday, when market chatter took belated notice of an ABC interview with Zelenskiy, which some may have interpreted as a sign of flexibility by the Ukrainian president concerning his country's NATO ambitions, a major sticking point for Russia https://bit.ly/3vOEHIg.

Oil LCOc1, gold XAU= and bonds DE2YT=RR fell sharply as investors looked for riskier plays.

The dollar and yen also fell as investors reduced safe-haven holdings, driving a sharp EUR/USD rally to 1.1050 on EBS.

The price action should concern EUR/USD shorts, whose positions are vulnerable to credible signs of a diplomatic solution. If such a solution were to emerge, EUR/USD could potentially erase the sharp drop from February's peak since it would remove a layer of uncertainty for markets and the ECB.

EUR/USD investors would then likely turn their attention back to hot-running inflation and potential rate hikes from the ECB.

Downside risks for EUR/USD will remain as long as the crisis lingers however. Should the crisis escalate the rally off Monday's low will be erased and the 1.0800 area should be tested again.

