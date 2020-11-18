BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD rally momentum may fade as year end approaches

Nov 18 (Reuters) - EUR/USD struggled to maintain momentum on Wednesday, reverting to flat after rallying toward 1.1900 overnight on equities and commodities gains, with options, positioning and looming ECB action suggesting the 1.1600-1.2000 range will hold for now.

Volatility measures EUR1MRR=FN for EUR/USD options remain low, suggesting investors do not expect substantial moves in either direction and bolstering the 1.1600-1.2000 range view.

Recent EUR/USD rallies above the 76.4% Fibo of 1.1920-1.1745 and towards 1.1900 failed to sustain bullish progress, indicating long positions are being unwound, which has helped limit upside since early September and could drive it lower as year-end book squaring intensifies.

Investors may be reluctant to push EUR/USD aggressively higher as ECB policy moves loom. Despite upbeat vaccine news , rising COVID-19 cases are prompting new restrictions , jeopardizing the euro zone recovery and increasing the chances of aggressive euro-negative ECB measures in December.

Unless risk sentiment greatly improves or the U.S. dollar weakens significantly into year-end, EUR/USD is likely to remain within 1.1600-1.200, with risks tilted toward the lower end of the range.

