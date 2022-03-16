BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD rally may present a selling opportunity

March 17 (Reuters) - The euro rallied 0.74% against the greenback on Wednesday despite the U.S. Federal Reserve delivering a 'hawkish' rate hike. The counterintuitive rally suggests the market was heavily positioned for a hawkish outcome. Further EUR/USD gains may present a selling opportunity based on central bank expectations.

The Fed was unambiguously hawkish, with the median dot-plot indicating six more 25 basis-point hikes this year, following Wednesday's move. Fed Chair Jerome Powell emphasized the central bank's commitment to ensuring inflation expectations remain anchored. He was confident the U.S. economy can handle an aggressive tightening cycle and did not rule out a larger increase at future "live" meetings .

By contrast, the European Central Bank will not be nearly as aggressive in removing monetary stimulus, as the prospect of 'stagflation' besetting the European economy requires a more cautious approach .

The euro is also drawing support from rising hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough to end the conflict in Ukraine . But the crisis remains fluid and the market appears to have priced in a positive resolution, which would limit any EUR/USD relief rally if there is one.

The pair may have enough momentum to test 1.1100 - with the 21-day moving average offering resistance at 1.1105. More resistance is at the 50% retracement of the 1.1495-1.0806 drop at 1.1150. Selling between 1.1100-50 with a stop above 1.1160 is the favoured strategy for EUR/USD bears.

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

