BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD rally likely has further to run as rates gap narrows

Nov 8 (Reuters) - EUR/USD traded lower on Tuesday, but the overnight dip was shallow, implying bulls have the advantage, and the rally is likely to resume if the recent erosion of the U.S. yield advantage continues.

German-U.S. 2-year yield spreads US2DE2=RR -- a key EUR/USD driver -- are tightening again after widening in late October and early November, while potential rate divergence between the Fed and ECB should enhance this trend.

Eurodollars indicate the terminal Fed rate will peak in Q2 EDM3, followed by rate cuts in either Q3 or Q4 2023. In contrast, Euribors indicate the ECB will hike more aggressively than the Fed until September 2023 FEIU3 with no rate cut until Q3 or Q4 of 2024.

Thursday's U.S. CPI report USCPF=ECI remains an event risk that could deepen rates divergence if the data were to come in below forecast. Such an outcome could drive the dollar sharply lower and allow EUR/USD longs to target the 1.0350/1.0400 zone.

Technicals highlight upside risks. Monthly RSI is rising and a monthly bull hammer candle has formed while EUR/USD remains above the daily cloud and the rising 10-, 21- and 55-day moving averages.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

