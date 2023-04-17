BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD rally is in jeopardy as Fed effects linger

April 17 (Reuters) - EUR/USD fell below the 10-day moving average and struck a 4-session low Monday as investors placed increasing weight upon hawkish rhetoric from the Fed, which could put recent gains on the chopping block.

U.S. rate SRAU3 rallies, driven by Federal Reserve Governor Waller, from Friday extended Monday.

Upbeat New York Fed business conditions data and a rise in the NAHB housing market index provided more fuel for higher U.S. rates.

The data and rhetoric have investors paring back some expectations for Fed rate cuts later in 2023.

The dollar's yield advantage over the euro increased. German-U.S. 2-year yield spreads US2DE2=RR, which EUR/USD is typically correlated with, widened in favor of the dollar to help weigh down EUR/USD.

Recent EUR/USD price action has daily technical highlighting downside risks. In addition to falling below the 10-DMA, EUR/USD also pierced the up trend line off the March 15 daily low. The drop in daily RSI and long upper wick on the March monthly candle reinforced bearish signals.

EUR/USD longs may have to sit through a deeper corrective pull back before the longer-term up trend resumes.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

