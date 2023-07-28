News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD rally hanging by a thread

July 28 (Reuters) - EUR/USD traded higher Friday but its rally off the May monthly low appears vulnerable, and unless key U.S. data next week cooperates longs may have to head for the exits.

Despite U.S. data showing lower-than-estimate U.S. Q2 employment cost index and slowing year-on-year inflation the dollar and Treasury yields US2YT=RR rallied after the releases.

Rising oil and gas RBc1 prices are likely fueling expectations for higher inflation down the road, which may lead the Fed to maintain a hawkish stance.

German-U.S. two year yield spreads US2DE2=RR tightened slightly after Friday's data but remain near recent wides, leaving intact a significant dollar yield advantage over the euro.

U.S. June JOLTS, July ISM manufacturing and services PMIs, ADP and employment data risks loom for next week.

Upbeat results would reinforce views that the U.S. will avoid recession and may keep the Fed hawkish.

Euro zone data has shown signs of economic weakness, however, which has put a September ECB rate hike in doubt.

Should U.S. and euro zone data continue their current divergence, Fed and ECB rate paths should also diverge, which would keep EUR/USD downside risks elevated.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

