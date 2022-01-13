BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD rally exposes more upside risks after US CPI reaction
Jan 13 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rallied to a two-month high on Thursday and faces more potential gains as long as markets remain reluctant to price in more aggressive Fed tightening than already expected .
This week Fed Chair Jerome Powell eased market concerns of sharper rate hikes, and that relief was on display after above-forecast December CPI failed to drive U.S. interest rates EDH2US10YT=RR to new trend highs.
Eurodollar futures reinforce that view, indicating the Fed's hiking cycle will peak near mid-2024 EDM24 and will remain near 2.0% through mid-2027 EDM27, which could encourage dollar longs reduce positions.
CFTC data NETUSDG10= indicates net-long dollar positions have been reduced but remain elevated. Further unwinding of those longs should underpin EUR/USD.
EUR/USD techs highlight upside risks. A monthly bull hammer has formed for January, EUR/USD trades above the daily cloud and rising daily, monthly RSIs imply upside momentum.
EUR/USD longs have the advantage and a test of 1.1690/1.1720 resistance seems likely.
Gains for the pair could be quickly erased, however, especially if U.S. inflation fails to moderate. For now, inflation linked swaps USIL5YF5Y=RR indicate investors expect inflation to cool.
(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)
