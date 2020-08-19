BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD rally dampened, not yet doused, by reluctant Fed

US Markets

The EUR/USD appeared ready to sail through the psychological 1.2000 level before running into strong headwinds on Wednesday, as the Federal Reserve's July meeting minutes signalled reservations about adopting yield targets. Wednesday's fall could be the start of a correction, but technical support levels have held so far.

EUR/USD bulls are blaming the Fed minutes, but the U.S. dollar was showing signs of life before they were released. The greenback was given an added boost when the minutes revealed the Fed was reluctant to pursue a policy of 'Yield Curve Control' . A disappointed bond market reacted by sending U.S. Treasury yields higher, which helped underpin the dollar .

However, it is premature to call time on the EUR/USD rally, as the market was extremely long heading into this week based on the latest IMM data, and added to their positions ahead of the Fed minutes . A correction lower was overdue and a paring back of longs could help fuel the next rally.

The depth of the EUR/USD correction will depend on technical support levels holding into next week. The 21-day moving average comes in around 1.1790 and a daily close below that reading would warn that a short-term top is in place at 1.1966.

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

