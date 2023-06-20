BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD pullbacks may be an opportunity for bulls

June 20 (Reuters) - EUR/USD fell to a three session low Tuesday with help from safe-haven buying of the dollar and yen but the pair's slide may be an opportunity for dip buyers.

Investors still appear to be giving the European Central Bank more credence over the Federal Reserve when it comes to policy rate paths and the fight against inflation.

U.S. short-term rates markets are discounting the Fed dot plots which indicated two more rate hikes are possible. CME's FedWatch Tool indicates only one more rate hike is priced in by investors and that the probability for a December rate cut remains. https://tinyurl.com/yfj43vd9

Rhetoric from Fed policymakers leans hawkish and indicate services inflation remains elevated but the June Philadelphia Fed non-manufacturing survey may fuel doubts on services inflation.

ECB policy makers appear dedicated to fighting inflation despite some members suggesting a pause is possible.

The rise in Euro Zone 5-year/5-year inflation linked swaps EUIL5YF5Y=RR may reinforce the hawkish rhetoric as investors raise inflation expectations.

German-U.S. two-year yield spreads US2DE2=RR are trending tighter again - further eroding the dollar's yield advantage - after basing on June 14.

Fed Chair Powell's semiannual monetary policy testimony to the U.S. Congress Wednesday and Thursday will be critical. EUR/USD may rally sharply should Powell indicate at another rate hold in July or that the hiking cycle is complete.

eurusd https://tmsnrt.rs/3JmLpLC

euinfl https://tmsnrt.rs/3NfQ0QQ

deus https://tmsnrt.rs/3CEb4f2

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

