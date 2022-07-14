BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD probes parity again as dollar gets another inflation boost

July 14 (Reuters) - EUR/USD ventured below parity for a second day on Thursday on its way to a 20-year low after unexpectedly strong U.S. producer price data highlighted the aggressive Fed expectations that should help keep bearish pressure elevated.

Fears of a global slowdown also fueled safe-haven flows into the dollar, underpinning it against the euro and emerging market currencies, which are correlated with growth, pushing USD/CNH near key 6.7850/6.7900 resistance .

The above-estimate U.S. June PPI reinforced investors' expectations that the Fed will deliver more large-chunk hikes by year-end EDZ2, spurring German-U.S. 2-year spreads US2DE2=RR to their widest since May 2019 and increasing the dollar's yield advantage.

Meanwhile, German-Italian 10-year spreads DE10IT10=RR -- which EUR/USD is negatively correlated with -- widened again, adding to downward pressure on EUR/USD.

Technicals highlight downside risks, with falling daily and monthly RSIs oversold but not diverging, while EUR/USD set new lows after its brief consolidation near parity concluded.

EUR/USD rally sellers are now likely to become more aggressive, making a test of the 0.9500/0.9600 area likely.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

