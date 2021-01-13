BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD price action suggests pullback not yet complete

Jan 13 (Reuters) - EUR/USD fell on Wednesday after a failed attempt to surpass the 21-DMA, suggesting its recent pullback has not yet run its course, especially with inflation and interest rate risks still playing in the dollar's favor.

Headline U.S. December CPI came in at or above expectations and also exceeded November figures USCPNY=ECI.

Investors' U.S. inflation expectations, reflected in 5-year/5-year inflation linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, are holding just below recent trend highs, threatening to break structural resistance near 2.38%.

Somewhat hawkish inflation rhetoric from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard suggested that break might be coming .

Fed interest rate expectations are also of concern to EUR/USD investors. Eurodollar futures prices remain relatively depressed and have pulled forward Fed rate hike expectations to late-2022 or early-2023.

EUR/USD longs find some comfort as 10-year U.S. Treasury yields are lower again after a strong auction on Tuesday. Investors will focus on today's 30-year auction to see if its results mimic the impact of the 10-year auction, which could drive EUR/USD higher.

Technicals highlight EUR/USD downside risks. The 10- and 21-DMAs are helping to cap rallies, daily and monthly RSIs imply bearish momentum and a monthly inverted hammer is forming.

A test of supports near 1.2000 and even 1.1600 could be possible.

