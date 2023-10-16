News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD price action may be a concern for shorts

Oct 16 (Reuters) - EUR/USD shorts might have reason to worry after the currency pair erased most of the previous day's drop as it rallied on Monday past the 10-DMA, with Fed rhetoric providing support.

The dollar appears to be running out of steam and in need of a new catalyst for new gains after its recent rise on above-estimate September U.S. PPI and CPI fizzles, with little in the data able to alter the impression that the Fed may be done hiking.

The CME's FedWatch Tool prices in only a 10% chance of a hike Nov. 1 and only near 30% probabilities for a hike Dec. 13 or Jan. 31. https://tinyurl.com/yfj43vd9

Rate cuts, albeit low probabilities, then begin getting priced in for the March meeting.

Philadelphia Fed President Harker said Monday the U.S. central bank is very likely done with rate hikes and that the current level of interest rates has nearly killed off access to housing for first-time buyers.

Investors will focus on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks this Thursday at the Economic Club of New York. Any indication from Powell that hikes are done could weigh heavily on U.S. yields, bringing the dollar down with it and allowing EUR/USD to rally.

