BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD poised to rally further

EUR/USD hit a 32-month high today and more gains are likely as signs of global economic improvement favor currencies that track investor optimism and risk appetite.

Above-estimate China Caixin and euro zone November PMIs suggest that, despite COVID-19 restrictions, the global economy is recovering, bolstering growth-sensitive assets and currencies such as China's yuan CNH= and the euro.

Euro zone inflation expectations add to EUR/USD's buoyancy. The 5-year/5-year inflation linked swap EUIL5YF5Y=R rally is threatening structural resistance near 1.25/1.26%, a break of which could provide added fuel for the euro's rise.

Options investors are hedging for higher levels. Risk reversals EUR1MRR=FN show vol premiums for EUR/USD calls slightly exceed those for puts, indicating a grind higher is likely .

Technicals for both EUR/USD and the broader U.S. dollar =USD bolster views for a euro rally. EUR/USD has broken higher from consolidation of the March-September rally while the dollar index broke lower from its consolidation of the March-September decline. EUR/USD also made a clean break of the 76.4% Fibo of the 1.2556-1.0636 decline.

EUR/USD bulls face a minor impediment with resistance in the 1.2200/10 zone, but a 1.2500/50 test seems likely despite risk from the Dec. 10 ECB meeting.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

