BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD poised to move lower, as storm clouds build

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The euro is holding around 1.1700, but the outlook for interest rate differentials and looming event risk suggest the next move will be lower.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde sounded quite dovish in parliamentary testimony on Monday, sticking to the view that inflation will ease back below the ECB's 2% target next year, while acknowledging factors that could lead to higher price pressures .

Meanwhile Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will say higher prices and hiring difficulties as the U.S. economy reopens from the pandemic could prove "more enduring than anticipated," in remarks prepared for the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday . Expectations that the Fed will taper bond purchases soon have fuelled rising Treasury yields and underpinned the USD.

The U.S. Senate's failure to raise the debt ceiling and government funding could undermine risk appetite if no compromise is found . A default is the worst scenario, but the safe-haven U.S. dollar could easily benefit.

The technical EUR/USD setup is bearish, as 5, 10 and 21 daily and weekly moving averages, plus momentum studies, track south. Initial support is the 1.1664 August low, then the 1.1602 range base from November 2020. A close above the 1.1729 10 DMA would be a concern for bears - above the 1.1784 21 DMA would end the downside bias.

For more click on FXBUZ

EUR Sep 28https://tmsnrt.rs/3kI3tnw

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((Andrew.m.spencer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.