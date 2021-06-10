BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD poised to climb while U.S. yields slump

June 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield broke below key levels despite hotter-than-expected consumer inflation data on Thursday - and until rates find a base, the EUR/USD is likely to probe higher.

The 10-year yield broke and closed below the key 100-day moving average (currently 1.498%) for the first time since September 2020 and below the 1.47% range base that had held since March. The first target of this significant break is the 50% retracement of the 2021 low/high at 1.342%. Stronger support comes in at the 61.8 Fibonacci retracement of that move at 1.239% and a fall of that magnitude cannot be ruled out.

If the 10-year yield continues on a downward path, as the technicals suggest it should, the U.S. dollar should broadly weaken and push the EUR/USD higher.

The EUR/USD has been consolidating since the start of May, resulting in a pennant formation on the charts. The top of the narrowing pennant comes in at 1.2236 and a break above that level should increase upward momentum. A subsequent break of the May 25 high at 1.2266 would put the 2021 peak at 1.2349 in focus. The bullish scenario for the EUR/USD would be undermined if the rising base of the pennant at 1.2133 gives way.

