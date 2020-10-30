BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD pauses slide by key Fibos but more losses likely

Oct 30 (Reuters) - EUR/USD halted its recent slide by key technical milestones on Friday but more losses are likely as ECB policy, technicals and options conspire against the euro.

EUR/USD's pause gravitated toward the 76.4% Fibo of the 1.16125-1.18805 rise and 23.6% Fibo of the 1.0636-1.2014 rally.

But Thursday's ECB message of more euro-negative easing to come in December will remain with the market , especially after the central bank's latest poll of forecasters indicated lower GDP and inflation expectations .

Technicals imply more EUR/USD downside, with the daily cloud top exerting bearish influence, monthly RSI falling and a monthly inverted hammer in place for October. EUR/USD might now be consolidating its recent drop, which should resolve with lower levels.

Options continue to indicate downward bias. EUR/USD risk reversals EUR1MRR=FN show vol premiums for 1-week and 1-month puts exceed those for calls.

The probability of risk-off sentiment increasing, especially with the potential for disputed U.S. election results, remains high, which should keep downward pressure on EUR/USD. That sentiment could lead to a break of September's monthly low, which would trigger stops.

Bears would then target the 1.1485/1.1515 support zone.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

