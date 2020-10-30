US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD pauses slide by key Fibos but more losses likely

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

EUR/USD halted its recent slide by key technical milestones on Friday but more losses are likely as ECB policy, technicals and options conspire against the euro.

Oct 30 (Reuters) - EUR/USD halted its recent slide by key technical milestones on Friday but more losses are likely as ECB policy, technicals and options conspire against the euro.

EUR/USD's pause gravitated toward the 76.4% Fibo of the 1.16125-1.18805 rise and 23.6% Fibo of the 1.0636-1.2014 rally.

But Thursday's ECB message of more euro-negative easing to come in December will remain with the market , especially after the central bank's latest poll of forecasters indicated lower GDP and inflation expectations .

Technicals imply more EUR/USD downside, with the daily cloud top exerting bearish influence, monthly RSI falling and a monthly inverted hammer in place for October. EUR/USD might now be consolidating its recent drop, which should resolve with lower levels.

Options continue to indicate downward bias. EUR/USD risk reversals EUR1MRR=FN show vol premiums for 1-week and 1-month puts exceed those for calls.

The probability of risk-off sentiment increasing, especially with the potential for disputed U.S. election results, remains high, which should keep downward pressure on EUR/USD. That sentiment could lead to a break of September's monthly low, which would trigger stops.

Bears would then target the 1.1485/1.1515 support zone.

For more click on FXBUZ

eur/usdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3kMK2Yg

eur/volhttps://tmsnrt.rs/31ZftHr

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular