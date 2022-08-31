BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD pauses ECB catch-up rally as investors weigh risks

EUR/USD weakened slightly on Wednesday even after record euro zone inflation, and its recent recovery appeared on hold as markets come to grips with the more bearish economic risks facing the euro zone than the U.S.

Investors must decide if those risks outweigh the euro-positive movement in yield spreads recently as investors priced in a more aggressive ECB.

Markets have projected 234bp of ECB rate hikes by next October, but such tightening could pummel the struggling euro zone economy.

EUR/USD's downtrend stalled at August's 0.99005 lows on EBS, and rebound attempts have faltered below 1.0100, despite 2-year bund-Treasury yield spreads rebounding from August's -2.79% trend lows to -2.36%.

Unless Friday's U.S. payrolls report disappoints markets, the 0.9900 lows look vulnerable, with next supports at 0.9600.

The STXE 600's relentless weakening versus the S&P 500 since the global financial crisis illustrates the macro mismatch, along with rising BTP-bund spreads, as Europe's energy crisis and ECB rate hikes challenge fiscal stability.

EUR/USD trimmed losses after a revamped ADP report appeared weak ahead of Friday's non-farm payrolls, though Tuesday's unexpectedly strong job openings suggested a hawkish Fed and more dollar support.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3pWjx6P

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.