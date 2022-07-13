BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD parity break disappoints shorts but downside risks remain

July 13 (Reuters) - EUR/USD fell to a 20-year low on Wednesday, achieving a highly anticipated break of parity, but price action suggested further bids cushioned the fall, limiting follow-through and raising short-squeeze risk even though the downside remains vulnerable due to energy concerns and Fed expectations.

EUR/USD fell to a low of 0.9998 on EBS after a momentary stand-off in the wake of unexpectedly strong U.S. CPI in which bids protecting barriers at parity initially appeared to be filled.

Shorts were disappointed after the two-day pitched battle over parity resulted in EUR/USD popping back above 1.0110 in late-U.S. morning trade.

Highlighting the short-squeeze risks, daily RSI diverged on the low and a daily bull hammer candle formed.

But markets are still left with nagging concerns that Russia may further reduce energy supplies to the euro zone, heightening the probability of slower growth or possibly recession since it would fuel already elevated inflation and could prompt aggressive economy-sapping tightening from the ECB.

Though EUR/USD ultimately rallied, the big upside surprise from U.S. June CPI drove U.S. rates higher EDZ2, reflecting greater certainty among investors that the Fed will hike 75 bps on July 27 and potentially again in September FEDWATCH.

Energy concerns and Fed expectations as well as bearish longer-term technicals should keep rallies limited and EUR/USD's down trend intact.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

