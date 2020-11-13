BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD outlook clues from the FX options market

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Forward-looking FX options aren't betting on a EUR/USD directional move or increased volatility near term, but they are still leaning toward an eventual move higher.

Implied volatility gauges actual volatility expectations over a given period and determines the option premium. It's currently trading at or near to its lowest levels since March, across the entire one- to 12-month curve.

Risk reversals show how much implied volatility premium dealers are adding for option strikes in one direction or another. Benchmark one-month 25 delta risk reversals saw that premium fall from 0.35 EUR calls to 0.2 EUR puts pre-U.S election, recover and settle at 0.1 EUR calls since. EUR calls are options that allow owners to buy EUR/USD on a future data, EUR puts to sell. That EUR call over put premium is higher in longer-dated maturities.

Light trading is indicative of a lack of participation, and inspiration, but a constant theme has been to buy options expiring in three to six months that would benefit from a EUR/USD rise toward 1.2500. Related

