BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD options market is flashing red

March 3 (Reuters) - EUR/USD's downside risk is considerable. EBS flow data shows sustained EUR/USD selling this week and the options market is also highlighting a bearish market structure.

Traders are rushing to protect their portfolios against further euro weakness, a sign of broadening stress for European assets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

FX options charge a premium for strikes in the direction deemed most vulnerable. One-month risk reversals show that premium for EUR puts over calls increased on Wednesday to the largest since April 2017, highlighting the options market's fears about the EUR/USD downside risk. While the premium has subsequently narrowed on Thursday, it is still signaling an overwhelming bearish bias.

Foreign exchange traders should expect an eventual EUR/USD drop to test the 1.1040 Fibo, a 76.4% retracement of the 1.0636 to 1.2349 (2020 to 2021) rise, a break and weekly close below which would likely accelerate losses. Fourteen-week momentum remains negative, reinforcing the downside bias.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

