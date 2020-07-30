US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD options haven't lost sight of 1.20 target

The recent USD rout looks to be over for now [nL2N2F108E], with profit-taking leading to a minor recovery against most G10 pairs into month's end, but dealers haven't lost sight of the 1.20 target in EUR/USD.

Demand was good for options that would benefit from EUR/USD gains toward 1.20 over the last couple of weeks , helping to drive up their cost. Subsequent setbacks reflect some profit-taking and expected EUR/USD consolidation, but they remain above recent lows and are expected to attract renewed demand on dips, in a sign that the uptrend remains intact.

Benchmark one-month implied volatility, which gauges future volatility and determines an option's premium, retreated to 7.4 from 8.3 on Tuesday, but that's still more than 1.0 vol above mid-July setback lows -- and it typically gains in August .

One-month 25 delta risk reversals showed the premium for EUR calls over puts (the right to buy EUR versus sell it) posting two-year highs at 0.6 this week, with minimal setbacks there since.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

