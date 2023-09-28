BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD option traders face a dilemma

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Foreign exchange options thrive on volatility and rapid directional moves, yet both have been lacking despite a surge in EUR/USD option implied volatility premiums, leaving option holders with a dilemma.

Realised FX volatility is an unknown but required parameter of an option premium so dealers use implied volatility to gauge it. Any disparity between implied and realised volatility over the life of the option therefore creates a trading opportunity.

The slide in EUR/USD has not been volatile or rapid over recent weeks but the removal of some key EUR/USD downside barriers has left many traders with a need to cover short option positions and that has fuelled renewed option demand and driven implied volatility higher.

The situation has left implied volatility trading at new recent highs, which has certainly rewarded those who bought at last week's lows. However, unless realised volatility picks up, or EUR/USD can erase more downside barrier options to fuel more implied volatility demand, current levels look unsustainable and could attract fresh short volatility positions.

EUR/USD benchmark 1-month expiry implied vs 1-month realised volatility https://tmsnrt.rs/3rv6MVj

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

