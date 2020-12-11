US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD option risk premium flips to the downside

Risk reversals show which direction option dealers consider the most vulnerable, and there's been a sharp turn in price from EUR calls to EUR puts (topside to downside) in sub one-month expiries.

Implied volatility, which gauges future volatility and determines the option premium, is closely correlated with risk reversals. So EUR/USD spot gains would usually support/lift implied volatility - if the risk reversal held premium for EUR calls over puts.

One-week expiry risk reversals are down from 0.6 for EUR calls last week to 0.6 for EUR puts today - their highest downside premium since May. One-month expiry has fallen from a cycle high at 0.55 for EUR calls last week, and flips to 0.025 for EUR puts - levels last seen since its ascent from six-month lows at 0.2 EUR puts in October.

Brexit risk is playing its part - EUR/USD would probably be lower if not for GBP's drop against EUR, underpinning EUR/USD, and EUR won't be immune to a no- deal scenario. For more click on FXBUZ

1-2-week and 1-month EUR/USD risk reversalshttps://tmsnrt.rs/342LlMd

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

