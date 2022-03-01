Culture

BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD option market's downside fears climb due to war

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

The option market points to a bigger EUR/USD slump as the currency pair remain vulnerable to downward pressure due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

March 1 (Reuters) - The option market points to a bigger EUR/USD slump as the currency pair remain vulnerable to downward pressure due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

FX options charge a premium for strikes in the direction deemed most vulnerable. One-month risk reversals show that premium for EUR puts over calls has increased in February to the largest since March 2020, highlighting the option market's fears about the EUR/USD downside risk.

Foreign exchange traders should expect an eventual EUR/USD drop to test the 1.1040 Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of the 1.0636 to 1.2349 (2020 to 2021) EBS rise. Fourteen-week momentum remains negative, reinforcing the downside bias.

To protect against a EUR/USD fall, traders can buy a one-week 1.1170 EUR put option at a cost of 55 pips, priced with spot at 1.1175. Profit potential is unlimited if spot is below the 1.1115 break-even point at the March 8 expiry. Losses are limited to the 55-pip premium. Related

For more click on FXBUZ

Risk Reversal Chart:https://tmsnrt.rs/3vpdMTf

Option Pricing Grid: https://tmsnrt.rs/3IC5Vp6

Weekly Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/35oO9qS

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own, editing by Ed Osmond)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Leadership Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Culture

Explore

Most Popular