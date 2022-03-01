BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD option market's downside fears climb due to war

March 1 (Reuters) - The option market points to a bigger EUR/USD slump as the currency pair remain vulnerable to downward pressure due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

FX options charge a premium for strikes in the direction deemed most vulnerable. One-month risk reversals show that premium for EUR puts over calls has increased in February to the largest since March 2020, highlighting the option market's fears about the EUR/USD downside risk.

Foreign exchange traders should expect an eventual EUR/USD drop to test the 1.1040 Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of the 1.0636 to 1.2349 (2020 to 2021) EBS rise. Fourteen-week momentum remains negative, reinforcing the downside bias.

To protect against a EUR/USD fall, traders can buy a one-week 1.1170 EUR put option at a cost of 55 pips, priced with spot at 1.1175. Profit potential is unlimited if spot is below the 1.1115 break-even point at the March 8 expiry. Losses are limited to the 55-pip premium. Related

Risk Reversal Chart:https://tmsnrt.rs/3vpdMTf

Option Pricing Grid: https://tmsnrt.rs/3IC5Vp6

Weekly Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/35oO9qS

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own, editing by Ed Osmond)

