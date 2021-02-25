BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD on course for January peak, possibly higher

Feb 25 (Reuters) - EUR/USD bulls ignored a rally in U.S. Treasury 10-year yields to a 1-year high just below 1.47% on Thursday and, instead, charged ahead with the support of chart signals indicating the potential for a test of January's monthly high or possibly the 2018 peak of 1.2556.

The dollar failed to benefit from rising Treasury yields since other major-economy bond yields increased similarly. The dollar index =USD broke below key support in the 89.90/95 zone and appeared poised to test January's monthly 89.206 low.

The dollar weakness helped rally EUR/USD cleanly above the neckline and the inverse head-and-shoulder pattern on daily charts, the daily cloud top and the 61.8% Fibo of the 1.2349-1.1952 decline.

Pull backs from the session high have been meager, suggesting EUR/USD bulls are aggressively buying the dips.

The breaks above those key impediments in combination with February's monthly bull hammer and rising daily and monthly RSIs suggest the rally will extend.

Impediments at the 76.4% Fibo of 1.2349-1.1952 and Jan. 8 daily high are only likely to slow the rally.

A test of January's 1.2349 monthly high is now likely. Should bulls manage to break that high, major resistance in the 1.2515/35 zone is in play.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

