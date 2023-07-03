BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD needs soft ISM services, jobs data to attack June highs

July 3 (Reuters) - EUR/USD retreated back to flat on Monday after briefly surpassing the 10-day moving average at 1.0921 for a third day after disinflationary ISM manufacturing data, but bulls need to see ISM services, jobless claims, JOLTS and non-farm payrolls Thursday and Friday before attacking June's 1.1012 high.

Because manufacturing only accounts for 11% of U.S. GDP, the ISM was given less weight than the key data releases late this week, though it was the weakest since May 2020 in the throes of pandemic shut-downs. Prices paid dove to 41.8 from 44.2 and employment dropped to 48.1 from 51.4.

An early close Monday ahead of the U.S. holiday on Tuesday and so much top-tier U.S. data to follow could prevent larger moves. But the three-piece late June correction to the daily cloud and 50% of May-June uptrend left EUR/USD in better shape to press higher unless U.S. labor data again show more tightness than forecast, favoring at least one more hike from the data-dependent Fed.

A close above Thursday's 1.0941 high would first target last week's 1.0977 high on EBS. A close below the 50% Fibo at 1.0823 and nearby 30-DMA would target the 61.8% at 1.0779.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

