BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD near week's high and key hurdles with yield support

March 29 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rose 0.44% on Thursday, helped by stronger-than-forecast euro zone and German data while ignoring lower-than expected U.S. jobless claims after Fed efforts this week to quash taper talk, creating risk of a bigger rise if nearby technical hurdles are cleared.

Current highs are by the 50% Fibo of the drop from April's 1.2150 peak to Wednesday's 1.1986 trough at 1.2068. A close above there and Monday's intraweek peak at 1.2076 would suggest the selloff from 1.2150 was a correction, rather than the start of a new downtrend. That view can't be eschewed due to the sharp rebound after Wednesday's low neared the 38.2% Fibo of the March-April surge and flat daily cloud top at 1.1995/74.

This all puts added weigh on Friday's U.S. employment report. If the report, good, bad or indifferent, fails stop the weakening in Treasury yields, EUR/USD's 1.2150 highs will be on the agenda again, assuming falling yields aren't a byproduct of broad risk aversion that would favor the haven dollar.

