BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD might drop to 1.16 if 10-year UST yield hits 2%

The risk of further EUR/USD losses towards 1.16 will rise if the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield extends north to the psychologically important 2% level through the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting (March 16-17).

The 10-year UST yield jumped above 1.5% on Thursday, after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell disappointed investors worried about rising longer-term U.S. bond yields.

The jump in the 10-year UST yield towards 1.61% (last week's one-year high) sparked U.S. dollar gains, with EUR/USD sliding to a 14-week EBS low of 1.1914 on Friday.

EUR/USD was last near 1.16 on Nov. 4 (when it looked as if Donald Trump might have won a second term as U.S. president). That Nov. 4 low marked the origin of an ascent to January's 33-month high just shy of 1.2350.

Stop-loss orders below 1.1950 were tripped on Friday, and more may be sheltering below 1.1887 -- a 61.8% Fibo of the climb from the Nov. 4 low to January's high.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

