BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD may well drop but won't break out

Feb 22 (Reuters) - EUR/USD may drop towards the base of ranges that have traded for the past year around 1.0400 but a big move below this point is unlikely.

Interest differentials that are weighing on the pair are likely to move further in favour of the dollar, and because conditions currently suit carry trades, the importance of this rate divide is likely to increase.

Robust risk appetite represented by rising stock markets, and the quietening of currency markets - reflected by falling option vols - will support a bigger flow of cash into carry trades.

The interest rate gap that's currently around 1.5% may widen toward 2% or slightly beyond and because EUR/USD is extremely liquid, more traders will probably sell this relatively quiet paring to bank guaranteed interest rate returns.

Speculators exiting longs have been selling this year which has helped to drive a drop from 1.1139 at the end of last year under 1.0700 in February. Expected changes in interest rates are set to put more pressure on remaining longs, and once profitable bets might become losing positions.

Crucially though, the rate gap is not great and is not expected to become much larger. While the lows of the past year may be tested, a sustainable move below them isn't likely to result from expected changes.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own; editing by David Evans)

