BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD may settle into a range

Dec 15 (Reuters) - With December's big events behind us, the year almost over, and option vols sinking, there is a chance EUR/USD will settle into a range.

The much quieter spell implied by options may be the spark for profit-taking from traders who have sold $22 billion since September, establishing a big and profitable bet EUR/USD rises

The fact that traders are making money may prove key, as the decision to take profit is usually easy, and the end of a year is often typified by a paring of risk.

Should this occur, the EUR/USD rally should ebb and a consolidation phase should evolve.

The peak of a range may be defined by a thick and falling weekly Ichimoku cloud which is a tough resistance zone, and the target for a minimum technical correction of the steep rise seen between September and December.

The Ichimoku cloud - currently 1.0761-1.1146 - is thickening and falling, potential weighing on future ranges, while 1.0275 is the target for a minimum technical correction of September-December gains. Should a range unfold it may be close to 1.03-08.

